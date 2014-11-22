Video: LeBron James Fools Defender With Hesitation, Hangs In Air For Lefty Finish

What makes LeBron James so good? Well, pretty much everything. On this slick hesitation move and hanging, lefty scoop layup in the first quarter against the Washington Wizards, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ native son shows off his unique combination of handle, body control, and finishing ability.

Pretty smooth.

Hey, Randy Wittman. We advise against letting Khris Humphries switch onto LeBron outside. Is anyone surprised at the outcome of this play? Frankly, James probably made it harder than he needed to.

Not that we’re complaining – it was certainly an awesome highlight.

