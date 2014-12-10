Video: LeBron James Hits Clutch Go-Ahead Three-Pointer To Help Beat Raps

LeBron James scored 35 points versus the Toronto Raptors. None were bigger than these three. Watch The King complete his team’s comeback by hitting a go-ahead trey with just under 50 seconds remaining that spurred the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 105-101 win over the East’s top team.

Bang.

What a pass by Kevin Love, too. The Cavs’ third option scored 17 points, but his total influence on Cleveland’s offense was worth many more. If not for Patrick Patterson leaping at the threat of Love’s jumper, James Johnson wouldn’t have helped and left LeBron free. Similar Love fingerprints exist on a countless number of Cavaliers’ possessions throughout a game.

Don’t look now, but James and company are suddenly just two games back of the Raptors for the East’s best record. Remember Cleveland’s 1-3 start? Us, neither.

