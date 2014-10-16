Video: LeBron James Makes Sky Hook Look Easy Against Indiana Pacers

It can be easy to take the all-encompassing brilliance of LeBron James for granted. This is not one of those times. During a dominant first half performance against the Indiana Pacers, LeBron unleashed a seemingly effortless sky hook on Solomon Hill.

Mr. Casual.

James’ post-game is arguably the best in the NBA, but his back-to-the-basket effectiveness is normally due to turn-arounds, drop-steps, or simply drawing double-teams and finding open shooters. A sky hook is something else entirely, and indicative of how far LeBron has come since his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen, but we never remember it looking this seasy. Here’s hoping the sky hook becomes a permanent weapon in The King’s arsenal this season.

