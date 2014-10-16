Video: LeBron James Makes Sky Hook Look Easy Against Indiana Pacers

#LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
10.15.14 4 years ago 27 Comments

It can be easy to take the all-encompassing brilliance of LeBron James for granted. This is not one of those times. During a dominant first half performance against the Indiana Pacers, LeBron unleashed a seemingly effortless sky hook on Solomon Hill.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Mr. Casual.

James’ post-game is arguably the best in the NBA, but his back-to-the-basket effectiveness is normally due to turn-arounds, drop-steps, or simply drawing double-teams and finding open shooters. A sky hook is something else entirely, and indicative of how far LeBron has come since his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen, but we never remember it looking this seasy. Here’s hoping the sky hook becomes a permanent weapon in The King’s arsenal this season.

(Vine via gifdsports)

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSLatest NewsLeBron James

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP