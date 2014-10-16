Video: LeBron James Makes Sky Hook Look Easy Against Indiana Pacers

It can be easy to take the all-encompassing brilliance of LeBron James for granted. This is not one of those times. During a dominant first half performance against the Indiana Pacers, LeBron unleashed a seemingly effortless sky hook on Solomon Hill.
Mr. Casual.
James’ post-game is arguably the best in the NBA, but his back-to-the-basket effectiveness is normally due to turn-arounds, drop-steps, or simply drawing double-teams and finding open shooters. A sky hook is something else entirely, and indicative of how far LeBron has come since his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
This isn’t the first time we’ve seen, but we never remember it looking this seasy. Here’s hoping the sky hook becomes a permanent weapon in The King’s arsenal this season.
(Vine via gifdsports)
What do you think?
lol “seasy”
Pssh.. barely went in ;)
I sense a hater…
I sense someone who can handle the truth
I sense someone who can sense something.
i sense someone who uhhm, uhmmm, wait a minute..
I smell burnt cavs jersey! lol
I see dead people
6th sense
nobody talk about when TD does at least 2 times a game
a PF…? Who is known for his finesse and fundamentals?
Lebron isn’t a finesse player but is adding a finesse move to his game.
TD can’t even make that put-back in 2013 that would have made them 2013 champions. He shouldn’t think about launching sky hooks.
but your mom knows how to “put back” that Shane Diesel dick in her ass repeatedly
Squatty, stop sucking TD’s old dick. He’s now about to retire. You faggot, sucker!
ala magic
Nothing but net.. oh wait.
That was not smooth…stop kissing Lebrons ass!!! Form was terrible and shot was too far to right; lmost missed.
This Cavs team is the greatest assembly of talent in NBA history. #KingdomRestored
Go Home Dickrider, you’re drunk
Good news is this guy likes to travel…. a lot
aha the article said he arguably has the best post game in the nba…kobe has the best post game in the nba
yeah right, lebron will piss on that bum in the post all day
god bless your low basketball i.q.
the funny thing is that whether it was smooth or not just makes the skyhook shot look ridiculous. how’s about you guys shut the hell up and realize it’s a game not fucking ebola
best post game in the NBA!!!! LMAO kobe,duncan,pau,marc,randolph and there are more this is dick eating at its finest lebron post game is average at best and he doesn’t even operate down low that often these muhfuckas is trollin
Squatty, you talking about diesel dick in the ass, you must be a fucking faggot. You should not join this blog for straight men.