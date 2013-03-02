Video: LeBron James’ Pregame Dunks Friday Night Were Monstrous

Shaking off criticism that he should end his pregame dunking routines because he hasn’t participated in the NBA Dunk Contest, LeBron James pulled off a string of filthy dunks Friday night before beating Memphis.

One of the best parts was how Miami sent in a token defender so that one of James’ dunks — a nice behind-the-back lob to himself off glass number — could look even more epic, as if putting it to scale. Magic Johnson put up a challenge of $1 million Friday night for James to enter the NBA’s dunk contest. We’re not sure why Johnson needs to spend seven digits to simply confirm what everyone already knows: James is very, very good at dunking. Isn’t that enough?

