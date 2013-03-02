Video: LeBron James’ Pregame Dunks Friday Night Were Monstrous

#Video #LeBron James
03.02.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

Shaking off criticism that he should end his pregame dunking routines because he hasn’t participated in the NBA Dunk Contest, LeBron James pulled off a string of filthy dunks Friday night before beating Memphis.

One of the best parts was how Miami sent in a token defender so that one of James’ dunks — a nice behind-the-back lob to himself off glass number — could look even more epic, as if putting it to scale. Magic Johnson put up a challenge of $1 million Friday night for James to enter the NBA’s dunk contest. We’re not sure why Johnson needs to spend seven digits to simply confirm what everyone already knows: James is very, very good at dunking. Isn’t that enough?

What do you think?

Follow Andrew on Twitter at @AndrewGreif.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video#LeBron James
TAGSDimeMagLeBron JamesMAGIC JOHNSONvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP