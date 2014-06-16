Video: LeBron James Putback Dunk Over Diaw

Facing elimination from the 2014 NBA Finals in Game 5, the Miami Heat came out of the gate blazing on Sunday night, starting the contest with an 8-0 run. Miami capped off their hot start with a heads-up play on both ends of the court by LeBron James.

After James stripped the ball away from Tim Duncan, Dwyane Wade brought the rock down the court and threw up a jumper. Wade’s attempt came up short, but ‘Bron took flight and followed the miss with a monster flush over the Boris Diaw. James scored 17 of the Heat’s 29 points in the first quarter.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Elizabeth on Twitter at @gobibs.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.