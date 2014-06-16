Video: LeBron James Putback Dunk Over Diaw

#San Antonio Spurs #Miami Heat #LeBron James
06.15.14 4 years ago

Facing elimination from the 2014 NBA Finals in Game 5, the Miami Heat came out of the gate blazing on Sunday night, starting the contest with an 8-0 run. Miami capped off their hot start with a heads-up play on both ends of the court by LeBron James.

After James stripped the ball away from Tim Duncan, Dwyane Wade brought the rock down the court and threw up a jumper. Wade’s attempt came up short, but ‘Bron took flight and followed the miss with a monster flush over the Boris Diaw. James scored 17 of the Heat’s 29 points in the first quarter.

