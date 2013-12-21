LeBron James Puts Rookie Ben McLemore On A Poster

12.20.13 5 years ago

Despite getting outscored by the Sacramento Kings 36-33 in the first quarter of Friday night’s game, LeBron James unleashed a furious slam with four and half minutes remaining in the quarter. Watch as ‘Bron bangs it on poor Kings rookie Ben McLemore.

As previously noted, the Heat won going away, 122-103, but this change-of-pace by ‘Bron as he turns the corner and explodes into the dunk is magnificent to behold no matter how you feel about the Heatles.

[Video via ESPN]

