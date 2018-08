Life is good for LeBron James and his teammates. Last night’s championship party made it’s way to the monster Miami club LIV where LeBron, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, and others celebrated their title.

At one point LeBron took the mic to rap along to 2 Chainz’s “Riot” on stage with LMFAO:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook