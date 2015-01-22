Video: LeBron James Takes Flight For Angry Double-Pump Reverse Jam

01.21.15 4 years ago

After air-balling a free throw against the Utah Jazz early in the second quarter, LeBron James took out his frustration on the rim just a few minutes later. Watch The King take a perfect outlet from Kevin Love straight off the bounce and fly for an angry double-pump reverse jam that gets the Cleveland Cavaliers home crowd rocking.

Yeah. Looks like LeBron feels pretty good…

…and he should considering how well Cleveland is playing versus Utah, too. On the strength of hot shooting, active defense, and overall energy, the Cavs lead the Jazz by 19 early in the fourth quarter.

James is on the bench – perhaps for the night – with 21 points, six rebounds, and seven assists.

