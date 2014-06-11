Video: LeBron James’ Two-Handed And-1 Jam

With Kawhi Leonard and the San Antonio Spurs lighting it up from all over the floor, the Miami Heat desperately needed a response. Who else to turn to than LeBron James?

LeBron went on to miss the free throw, so this basket accounted for just two points. But momentum matters, and James’ dunk certainly swayed some of it in the Heat’s favor. The Spurs, though, wrestled it right back minutes later, finishing the first quarter shooting an incredible 13-15 from the field and hitting all four of their three-pointers.

San Antonio was up on Miami 41-25 after the first 12 minutes. Leonard and James lead all scorers with 16 and 14 points each.

