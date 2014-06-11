Video: LeBron James’ Two-Handed And-1 Jam

#San Antonio Spurs #Miami Heat #LeBron James #GIFs
06.10.14 4 years ago

With Kawhi Leonard and the San Antonio Spurs lighting it up from all over the floor, the Miami Heat desperately needed a response. Who else to turn to than LeBron James?

LeBron went on to miss the free throw, so this basket accounted for just two points. But momentum matters, and James’ dunk certainly swayed some of it in the Heat’s favor. The Spurs, though, wrestled it right back minutes later, finishing the first quarter shooting an incredible 13-15 from the field and hitting all four of their three-pointers.

San Antonio was up on Miami 41-25 after the first 12 minutes. Leonard and James lead all scorers with 16 and 14 points each.

Who will win Game 3?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE

Around The Web

TOPICS#San Antonio Spurs#Miami Heat#LeBron James#GIFs
TAGS2014 NBA FinalsgifsLeBron JamesMIAMI HEATsan antonio spurs

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 17 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP