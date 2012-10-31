Video: LeBron Starts The Season With 2 Insane Dunks On Boston

#Miami Heat #Video #LeBron James
10.31.12 6 years ago

Ever notice the momentum NFL or college teams get when a kicker boots a 50-yarder at the end of the first half? It’s like a rush of adrenaline, and no matter what the score is, the team goes into the locker room feeling damn good about themselves. That’s what happened last night with LeBron and Miami. Up six in the closing seconds of the first half, Chris Bosh snuffed all of Jeff Green at the rim, and on the opposite end, the King went right down the middle for a nasty tomahawk.

Amazingly, it probably wasn’t even the best dunk James had in the quarter. He also caught this lob from Chris Bosh and reversed it on Green’s head, which was the starting point of the aforementioned run to end the first half (Miami hit Boston with a 18-10 scoring spree to break open a tie game).

Which dunk was better?

