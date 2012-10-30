Video: License To Lillard, Episode 4 “Orientation” With Damian Lillard

#Portland Trail Blazers #Video
10.30.12 6 years ago

I had my fantasy keeper draft last night, and one of the guys I made sure to grab was Damian Lillard. He’s starting in Portland, and with all of those guaranteed minutes, I’m guessing he’ll put up solid numbers. Hopefully down the road, he matures into something more, and I get to reap the benefits. We rated Lillard as the rookie most likely to win the Rookie of the Year award, and here in another episode of “License To Lillard” you get to see his journey through the summer… where it all began.

Does Portland make the playoffs this year?

