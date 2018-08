It’s going to be hard for the Sixers to make any noise in the postseason (if they even get there) when their leading scorer and go-to man down the stretch is a 6-1 bench player averaging barely 15 points a night. Lou Williams probably won’t win them any games in the second season, but he still has the capability to do this:

What was better: the move or shot?

