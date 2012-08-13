Video: Magic Fans Burn Dwight Howard Jerseys

After seeing this with LeBron‘s exit from Cleveland, you could almost understand it the frustration. ALMOST. He grew up there. He killed them on national TV. He left when they were on the cusp of possibly winning a title. And he led them on for the majority of a year. But it still was way over the line, one of those instances when taking sports too seriously goes wrong.

Of course, now it looks like we’re going to have a whole lot of imitators. Dwight Howard was traded to L.A. last Friday, and sure enough over the weekend some fans decided they would memorialize his time in Orlando by burning his jersey.

