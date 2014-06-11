Video: Manu Buzzer-Beating 3-Pointer Caps Off Spurs’ 41-Point First Quarter

The Spurs scored at will in the opening quarter, posting 41 points on 13-of-15 shooting. San Antonio made every three-point attempt in the first (4-of-4), including Manu Ginobili’s attempt in Birdman’s eye which bounced off the backboard and around rim before finding its way through the net to beat the first quarter buzzer and extend San Antonio’s lead over the Heat to 16 points.

Beside’s Manu’s buzz-beater, the Spurs put on an offensive clinic in the first quarter of Game 3 in Miami. Kawhi Leonard was firing on all cylinders, dropping 16 points in the first 12 minutes on a perfect 5-of-5 shooting from the field.

