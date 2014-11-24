Video: Marc Gasol Leads The Grizzlies Over The Clippers

During last night’s telecast of the Grizzlies-Clippers game, play-by-play man Pete Pranica mentioned a conversation between Memphis coach Dave Joerger and Grizzlies big man Marc Gasol this offseason where the Spanish center was encouraged to look for his shot more this season. The shoot more stratagem for Memphis’ center has paid off as the Grizzlies hold the best record in the West after defeating the Clippers in decisive fashion at home as night, 107-91, led by Gasol’s 30 points.

The Spanish center comes from the European mode of basketball where a better shot can always be finagled before looking to get yours. But Gasol is so freakin’ talented, it actually hinders his teammates when he’s looking to pass from his perch as the fulcrum of the offense on the elbow. No longer.

The Spanish center is attempting a career high 14.3 shots per game, and averaging a career high of 19.9 points per game through the season’s first few weeks. In turn, that’s opened up his teammates, whether it’s more Mike Conley drives to the rim, or those slivers of space to get fellow frontcourt mate Zach Randolph the ball on the low block.

Last night Gasol was 13-for-18 from the field — he’s shooting 50 percent from the field this year — for 30 points to go with 12 rebounds and two blocks. Here was a big bucket late in the third quarter when Spencer Hawes gambled for a steal and Gasol made him pay with a feisty two-handed jam:

Marc’s still the loudmouth on defense, too, screaming about rotations and keeping a lid on LA’s offensive opportunities. It’s the offense that’s changed, though, with the Grizzlies ranking sixth in the NBA in points per possession, after ranking 16th last season, 18th the season before, and 21st in 2011-12. Despite a huge jump in offensive efficiency, they’re still No. 4 in points allowed per possession.

Gasol is doing it all on both sides of the court now, and it’s not a stretch to call him the NBA’s best big man through the season’s first three weeks.

Is Marc Gasol the best NBA big man right now?

