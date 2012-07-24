Video: Meet Olympic Challengers Great Britain and Australia

07.24.12

Welcome to the London Olympics, where the only thing to care about — so far as we’re concerned — is the basketball. Before the first men’s game begins July 29 with Nigeria against Tunisia, let’s take a look at the teams trying to knock off the gold-medal favorite U.S. Can anyone do it? Hit the jump to see each nation’s video resume. Today’s challengers: Great Britain and Australia.

GREAT BRITAIN
Player you’re most likely to recognize: Luol Deng.
FIBA rank: 43
They’ll upset the Americans if: Everyone on the U.S. gets sick. The team only joined FIBA 7 years ago, and only then to prepare for these Olympics.

AUSTRALIA
Player you’re most likely to recognize: Patty Mills.
FIBA rank: 9
They’ll upset the Americans if: they are somehow able to dominate the smaller, American front line.

Can either of these teams beat the U.S.?

