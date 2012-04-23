Video: Metta World Peace Almost Kills James Harden With an Elbow to the Head

#James Harden #Video
04.23.12 6 years ago

The fallout from Metta World Peace‘s berseker elbow to James Harden‘s head yesterday afternoon will be far-reaching. Metta had been enjoying the best month of basketball that he’s put together in a very long time before this nonsense went down. On this morning’s SportsCenter, Ric Bucher theorized that the suspension Metta will face will be a minimum of 10 games. When you see the video, that level of punishment seems fair:

It’s obviously a tough development for the Lakers, but it could be devastating for the Thunder. How serious is Harden’s concussion? They can’t win in the playoffs without Harden and his 17 ppg off the bench – his role as the best 6th man in the League is vital to making the Thunder go.

What is a fair suspension for Metta World Peace?

Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#James Harden#Video
TAGSDimeMagJAMES HARDENmetta world peaceReal StoriesRON ARTESTvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP