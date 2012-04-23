Video: Metta World Peace Almost Kills James Harden With an Elbow to the Head

The fallout from Metta World Peace‘s berseker elbow to James Harden‘s head yesterday afternoon will be far-reaching. Metta had been enjoying the best month of basketball that he’s put together in a very long time before this nonsense went down. On this morning’s SportsCenter, Ric Bucher theorized that the suspension Metta will face will be a minimum of 10 games. When you see the video, that level of punishment seems fair:

It’s obviously a tough development for the Lakers, but it could be devastating for the Thunder. How serious is Harden’s concussion? They can’t win in the playoffs without Harden and his 17 ppg off the bench – his role as the best 6th man in the League is vital to making the Thunder go.

What is a fair suspension for Metta World Peace?

