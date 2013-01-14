Video: Metta World Peace Goes Into The Stands Again & Kisses A Fan’s Hand

One of these days, I’d love to get into the head of Metta World Peace. I’m not sure what gave him the inclination to get all chivalrous and kiss this fan’s hand, but it was definitely entertaining. The “dunk” was entertaining enough on its own, but leave it up to MWP to take a simple play and turn it into something memorable.

What's the funniest thing you've seen out of MWP?

