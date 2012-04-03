Michael Jordan Speaks On 1982 NCAA Championship-Winning Shot

Yesterday, an exclusive collaboration between the Jordan Brand and Converse was auctioned off to celebrate a 30-year anniversary of one of college basketball’s greatest moments: Michael Jordan‘s shot to beat Georgetown. Any MJ fan knows the story, but here is Jordan talking about what it meant for his game going forward, and his confidence.

What would’ve happened to his career if he had missed that shot?

