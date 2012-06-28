Michael Kidd-Gilchrist’s Top 5 Plays At Kentucky

The numbers â€” 11.9 points, 7.4 boards and 49 percent shooting â€” don’t do justice to‘s freshman year at Kentucky. The 6-7 swingman from legendary St. Patrick’s High of New Jersey is poised to become the youngest player in the NBA once his name gets called tonight in the NBA Draft. He’ll turn 19 on Sept. 26, and could reach as high as No. 2, some reports have shown. He got here because of some phenomenal plays this year.

It’s the perfect time to look back on Kidd-Gilchrist’s top five plays of his Kentucky career.

*** *** ***

5. MKG throws down on the No. 1 pick

I don’t care if it was in practice or in your backyard, but if you’re playing a competitive game and you dunk on Anthony Davis â€” the best defensive player in the country in several years â€” it’s noteworthy. MKG gets back at Davis here with a dunk in the lane after Davis had smashed on the forward earlier the same practice.