Video: Mike Conley Breaks Kevin Durant’s Ankles

Mike Conley ran a clinic of beautiful moves that got the best of Kevin Durant in the second quarter on Tuesday night. Durant switched on defense to guard Conley on the perimeter, and the underrated point guard took full advantage of what turned into a mismatch on the perimeter.

After toying with KD with a thrilling series of moves, Conley ended the possession with a crossover that left the former scoring champ in the dust before sinking a pretty shot from beyond the arc to bring the Memphis crowd to their feet.

