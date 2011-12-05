Minnesota’s Rodney Williams Throws Down An In-Game 360

#Video
12.05.11 7 years ago

While Jeremy Lamb is still the leader for college basketball’s dunk of the year, watch out for Minnesota’s Rodney Williams. Since losing senior forward Trevor Mbakwe for the season following a knee injury, Williams has moved to the power forward position and has averaged 13.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game. Two of those points include this ridiculous in-game 360 in a win against USC on Saturday.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSCOLLEGERodney WilliamsUNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTAvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP