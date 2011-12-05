Minnesota’s Rodney Williams Throws Down An In-Game 360

While Jeremy Lamb is still the leader for college basketball’s dunk of the year, watch out for Minnesota’s Rodney Williams. Since losing senior forward Trevor Mbakwe for the season following a knee injury, Williams has moved to the power forward position and has averaged 13.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game. Two of those points include this ridiculous in-game 360 in a win against USC on Saturday.

