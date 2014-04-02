Video: Monta Ellis Posterizes Jermaine O’Neal

Maybe it was karma, or some other whimsical power beyond our control we ascribe fate. But Monta Ellis must have posterized Jermaine O’Neal too hard in the fourth quarter of last night’s Dubs-Mavs thriller in Dallas. How else to explain the seeming oracle portending the goalteâ€”er block O’Neal grabbed on Monta right before Steph Curry hit his game-winner?

Here’s Monta taking the handoff from Dirk at the top of the key and simply exploding on O’Neal at the rim:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Later on the fourth, though, Monta’s runner was snagged by O’Neal in what appears to be a little beyond the apogee of the ball â€” hence the repeated calls for a goaltending violation.

Karma or juju, or whatever, Monta posterized O’Neal so bad, the Gods and Goddesses thought it only fair to give O’Neal a measure of retribution â€” with an assist from the refs.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.