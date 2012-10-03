Video: Nas’ “Cherry Wine” Featuring Amy Winehouse

The latest single off Nas‘ “Life Is Good” sounded like a smoky, backroom duet just by audio alone off his 2012 album. After the first time I’d heard the track, I listened three more times for good measure. The video for “Cherry Wine,” which debuted Tuesday on VEVO, alludes to that imagery with the flickering shots of the late Amy Winehouse on a bar’s wall.

“Cherry Wine” was directed by Jay Martin, and is the second track to feature a Winehouse-Nas collaboration after “Like Smoke” was part of an album released after Winehouse’s death at 27 last year. At its core it’s Nas doing what he does best by telling us a story that makes you feel like he’s speaking one-on-one. There’s little rush to get anywhere else with his lyrics and pacing, and the video — Nas plays the part of a nightclub’s bartender — adds the feeling that, like Winehouse, he’s trapped in that space.

