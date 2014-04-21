Video: The Nastiest Highlights From The 2014 Jordan Brand Classic

#Video
04.21.14 4 years ago

The 2014 Jordan Brand Classic went down in Brooklyn over the weekend, with multiple top high school prospects showing what we can look forward to next year in college. From Emmanuel Mudiay–who threw down an insane 360 alley-oop–to co-MVPs Jahlil Okafor and Cliff Alexander, most of us got our first long look at this upcoming wave of stars.

Check out all of the top plays and highlights below from Hoopmixtape and Ballislife.

[RELATED: 12 winners & losers from the Jordan Brand Classic]

Which of these players will be NBA stars?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGS2014 Jordan Brand ClassicCliff Alexanderemmanuel mudiayhigh schoolJahlil OkaforJordan Brand ClassicKarl Towns Jr.video

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP