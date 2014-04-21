Video: The Nastiest Highlights From The 2014 Jordan Brand Classic

The 2014 Jordan Brand Classic went down in Brooklyn over the weekend, with multiple top high school prospects showing what we can look forward to next year in college. From Emmanuel Mudiay–who threw down an insane 360 alley-oop–to co-MVPs Jahlil Okafor and Cliff Alexander, most of us got our first long look at this upcoming wave of stars.

Check out all of the top plays and highlights below from Hoopmixtape and Ballislife.

Which of these players will be NBA stars?

