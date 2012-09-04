Video: NBA 2K13 Developer Insight #3 – Animations

Yes, this video dropped a few days ago, but we figured we should bring it to y’all anyways since only the hardest hardcore gamers were checking for NBA 2K13 updates on a holiday weekend. This Developer Insight tackles the new animations in the game, which are apparently awesome. The only thing I wished they would’ve showed more of in this preview was more in-game footage rather than dunk contest theatrics.

Do you expect this to be the best basketball game yet?

