Video: NBA 2K13 Developer Insight #3 – Animations

#Video
09.04.12 6 years ago

NBA 2K13

Yes, this video dropped a few days ago, but we figured we should bring it to y’all anyways since only the hardest hardcore gamers were checking for NBA 2K13 updates on a holiday weekend. This Developer Insight tackles the new animations in the game, which are apparently awesome. The only thing I wished they would’ve showed more of in this preview was more in-game footage rather than dunk contest theatrics.

Do you expect this to be the best basketball game yet?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

TOPICS#Video
TAGS2K SportsNBA 2K13videoVideo Games

