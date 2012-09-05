Video: NBA 2K13 Kinect Integration

I’ve never been a big fan of the Kinect outside of the fundamental Olympic-style games (Those can actually be decent workouts. Try them.), and probably won’t be playing NBA 2K13 like this either. But 2K Sports still looks like they’ve done a great job of incorporating the technology into this year’s game. Between the play calls, substitutions and general feel, 2K13 could be reaching another new audience this year.

Will you play this game on Kinect?

