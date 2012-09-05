Video: NBA 2K13 Kinect Integration

#Video #Video Games
09.05.12 6 years ago

I’ve never been a big fan of the Kinect outside of the fundamental Olympic-style games (Those can actually be decent workouts. Try them.), and probably won’t be playing NBA 2K13 like this either. But 2K Sports still looks like they’ve done a great job of incorporating the technology into this year’s game. Between the play calls, substitutions and general feel, 2K13 could be reaching another new audience this year.

Will you play this game on Kinect?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video#Video Games
TAGS2K SportsNBA 2K13videovideo games

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP