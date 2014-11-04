Video: Nerlens Noel Rejects James Harden’s Dunk Attempt With Authority

The Philadelphia 76ers didn’t get the win over the Houston Rockets tonight, but Nerlens Noel should be proud of his performance nonetheless. The Sixers’ wholly unique rookie posted 10 points, five assists and six steals against Dwight Howard and company, becoming the first starting center with at least that many dimes and swipes in a single game since 1973. Oh, and he also absolutely embarrassed James Harden when the Rockets superstar challenged him at the rim.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

This is a lost season for Philly in terms of competition, but certainly not of player development. And if Noel slowly builds on his promising his first week of NBA competition throughout 2014-2015, he’ll be a true impact player soon enough.

Just imagine how difficult it will be for opponents to score in the paint once Joel Embiid joins Noel in the Sixers frontcourt, too. Scary. The only thing that could stop them from wreaking absolute havoc defensively? Health. But that’s a hurdle to jump for some time in the future.

For now, let’s simply appreciate the extraordinary defensive gifts of the Sixers rookie who’s actually on the court. And thankfully, Noel makes doing so pretty, pretty easy.

