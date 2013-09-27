Video: New Clippers Sleeved Jersey Leaks On NBA 2K14

For the last week, the Clippers have been teasing their new sleeved jersey, set to be revealed on media day this Monday, September 30. The Warriors revealed the new sleeve look last season, and the Clippers are following suit. The change is all part of the Lob City’s #BackInBlue campaign with the old powder blue uniforms from when Bill Walton was knocking around on his crippled feet. But they’ve leaked, thanks to a preview video for NBA 2K14.



Here are the first couple IG videos as part of the run-up to the new Clippers sleeved jersey reveal on Monday.

The fine folks at Clips Nation spotted the video today. Here are the Clippers in NBA 2K14 rocking the sleeved jersey as Chris Paul throws an endless array of lobs to Blake Griffin.

[h/t Clips Nation]

