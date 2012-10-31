Video: New Commercial Shows A Day In LeBron James’ Life

We sit around the TV on NBA Opening Night to see the result of players’ offseason work. Then the commercials break and we see the work they did off the court, as well. If you enjoy them or not, the season debut is a chance to see what creative agencies have been working on with the NBA’s best for new ad campaigns. One of the best to debut in the last week is LeBron James‘ spot for Samsung, where he spends a day in Miami prepping for, yep, Opening Night.

The “NBA superstars â€” they’re just like us” spot begins with breakfast with his kids and ends as he preps for opening night and even introduces in a very meta moment the gold-trimmed LeBron X’s he was wearing specially for the first regular-season game since Miami’s NBA title last June. (In real life Opening Night, he went out and banged two huge dunks on Boston in the second quarter alone.) If this is a response to LeBron’s famous ad from two years ago, asking what should I do? the answer apparently is to live the good life as an NBA champ.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Andrew on Twitter at @AndrewGreif.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.