Video: New NBA 2K15 Trailer Provides Taste of Shaq & Ernie’s Hijinks

10.06.14 4 years ago

Who is amped for NBA 2K15 to drop tonight at 12:00 a.m. EST in North America? In preparation for the official unveiling to the Western world, 2K Sports gives us another look at the pre- and post-game antics of harlequin Shaquille O’Neal and the straight guy to Shaq’s “Yakkem” brand of tomfoolery, Ernie Johnson. The duo normally found adjacent to Chuck and Kenny on TNT’s seminal “Inside the NBA,” are now on that NBA 2K flip.

Favorite part of this trailer, which is a series of quips, skits, and one-liners from the pair, comes when Shaq spontaneously lays down a beat on the desk and Ernie joins him in a beat-boxing combo that’s actually pretty funny.

Are you picking up NBA 2K15 tonight or waiting until tomorrow?

