New Zealand’s “Haka” Pre-Game Dance Is Epic, Despite Meh USA Reaction

A haka is a traditional war dance of the Maori people of New Zealand. Their rugby team first brought it to prominence, but their basketball team broke it out before taking on USA Basketball today, and the non-plussed American reaction belies how awesome the dance really looks.
The USA got another easy win, 98-71, to go up 3-0 in group play, but New Zealand’s pre-game dance is still our favorite part of the afternoon tussle between the two teams.
Despite the pre-game peacocking by New Zealand, the USA team wore faces of stone, unsure what this primordial-looking warrior dance was supposed to represent. The camera panned to a bewildered-looking Derrick Rose and James Harden as New Zealand players made goofy faces and gesticulated just like their ancestors preparing for battle:
Perhaps our favorite reaction was the very slight raised eyebrow of Kenneth Faried.
While it’s easy for ethnocentric American kids watching on TV to poke fun at New Zealand’s display of long ago battle cries, it’s a huge part of Kiwi heritage.
We love it, both for it’s goofiness, but also for the blood-curdling sensation it might still provoke in opponents or enemies. Then again, the U.S. didn’t really let it faze them, and won going away.
Still, can you imagine if NBA teams did this before tip off? A crazed-looking Kawhi Leonard throwing his all into a battle dance opposite Kevin Durant? Who wouldn’t love that?
(video via The Starters)
Answer: the NBA. Technical foul – Taunting.
Having grown up in Australia, I’m used to seeing the All Blacks go up against our national sides and have to admit, it is the coolest way to psych out a team.
[www.youtube.com]
The fact the USA team didn’t know this was coming, goes to show how ignorant they are of other cultures.
Maybe the USA can start their own team chant. Maybe something to do with joys of being owned by Wall Street?
If Lebron or Howard had played this year we could’ve had a dance battle. But seriously, no one finds this a bit offensive? I dont know how many of these guys have Maori ancestry, but if the U.S. team started doing a Cherokee war dance (even if, hypothetically, they had some descendants on the team) people would be getting pissed. I dont really care but I live in the Bay Area and am familiar with the heightened sensitivity for these issues in various circles. Particularly struck me watching the primarily white rugby version posted by 2cents.
preparation for war was only one use of the haka and it is the commodified in this way to appeal and to relate sports to war. haka is also used as a way to support someone or something, to respect the person/group receiving it, to raise awarness on issues (ie.political, loss of culture etc), to commorate someone or something. It is percieved as ultimate respect over here in NZ to recieve a haka (especially when you don’t know the people doing it). So maybe before you pipe up with your small mindedness, maybe take a second to research… written by someone outside America… #closedmindedness
It is embarrassing that in spite of being composed of people from so many cultures, America is so ignorant of much outside itself.
I would love to see the haka in person! If I had been a player that day, I would have been honored to have seen it performed.