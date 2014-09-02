New Zealand’s “Haka” Pre-Game Dance Is Epic, Despite Meh USA Reaction

A haka is a traditional war dance of the Maori people of New Zealand. Their rugby team first brought it to prominence, but their basketball team broke it out before taking on USA Basketball today, and the non-plussed American reaction belies how awesome the dance really looks.

The USA got another easy win, 98-71, to go up 3-0 in group play, but New Zealand’s pre-game dance is still our favorite part of the afternoon tussle between the two teams.

Despite the pre-game peacocking by New Zealand, the USA team wore faces of stone, unsure what this primordial-looking warrior dance was supposed to represent. The camera panned to a bewildered-looking Derrick Rose and James Harden as New Zealand players made goofy faces and gesticulated just like their ancestors preparing for battle:

Perhaps our favorite reaction was the very slight raised eyebrow of Kenneth Faried.

While it’s easy for ethnocentric American kids watching on TV to poke fun at New Zealand’s display of long ago battle cries, it’s a huge part of Kiwi heritage.

We love it, both for it’s goofiness, but also for the blood-curdling sensation it might still provoke in opponents or enemies. Then again, the U.S. didn’t really let it faze them, and won going away.

Still, can you imagine if NBA teams did this before tip off? A crazed-looking Kawhi Leonard throwing his all into a battle dance opposite Kevin Durant? Who wouldn’t love that?

