Video: Nick Young Dunks All Over The Best Shot-Blocker In The NBA

As we wrote in Smack, the Philly-Milwaukee matchup was strictly for the NBA League Pass junkies. But if you had tuned in, you got lucky. Nick Young had a dunk that he put all in Larry Sanders‘ face. Sanders, in case you didn’t know, leads the NBA in blocked shots by a large margin. Yet when you jump at everything, eventually you’re bound to end up on the wrong end of a highlight.
