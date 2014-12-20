Video: Nick Young Elbows Steven Adams In Throat, Gets Ejected

12.20.14 3 years ago
Nick Young, Steven Adams

Nick Young, Steven Adams (photo. @cjzero GIF)

Nick Young is a “star.” Steven Adams is a goon. It’s no wonder a player that compares himself to Michael Jackson would be extra irked by the instigating Kiwi’s antics. As the two players briefly entangle during last night’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder, watch Swaggy P lose his considerable cool and elbow Adams in the throat – leading to his ejection.

The incident occurred with 11:24 remaining in the fourth quarter. After the game, Young didn’t skirt blame made sure to mention Adams’ fault, too:

Young said Adams “is a sneaky, dirty player,” but Young also blamed himself for the ejection, saying he “lost my mind a little bit, checked into the crazy house and got back out.”

If we had Young’s infinite swag, we’d be angry if an opposing player tried to mess with it, too. But the Lakers certainly could have used him down the stretch of a close loss.

(GIF via @cjzero)

#Oklahoma City Thunder#Nick Young
