Video: Nike Kobe X Teaser Trailer For Jan. 31 Unveiling

Yesterday, Nike unveiled a teaser trailer for the upcoming reveal of the tenth signature shoe in the Kobe Bryant line. The Kobe X was rumored to be introduced when Mamba passed MJ on the all-time scoring list. Instead, it’ll be revealed in just 10 days time.

Nike tweeted the below yesterday, so stay tuned to Dime for pics and info when the new silhouette comes to our attention.

Relentless Drive. Ceaseless hustle. Unmatched competitive fire. Built to succeed. #KOBEX revealed 1.31. pic.twitter.com/UaC5XACtx4 — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) January 21, 2015

What do you think the new silhouette will like?

