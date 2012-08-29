Video: No. 1 Prospect Julius Randle Is The Truth

#Video
08.29.12 6 years ago

Say hello to the new No. 1-ranked player in the Class of 2013 (at least according to Rivals): Julius Randle. Yep, he’s now ranked ahead of Jabari Parker, and while some might say Andrew Wiggins is the best player in the nation (especially after seeing this video), Randle is a monster. Obvious Zach Randolph comparisons aside, Randle is something you rarely see at the high school level because of his combination of power and quickness. Shoutout to Hoopmixtape for another insane mix. They’ve been killing it

Who do you think is the best prospect: Randle, Wiggins or Parker?

