Video: Patrick Beverley Throws Off-The-Backboard Lob To James Harden

Rockets All-Star James Harden was questionable against the Cavs on Saturday night. But he dressed and they needed him despite going against a bickering Cavs team that’s been in shambles all year. On one fast break Patrick Beverley lobbed it off the backboard for two of Harden’s game-high 28 points. Rockets fans are glad he played.

