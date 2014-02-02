Video: Patrick Beverley Throws Off-The-Backboard Lob To James Harden

#James Harden #Cleveland Cavaliers #GIFs
02.02.14 5 years ago

Rockets All-Star James Harden was questionable against the Cavs on Saturday night. But he dressed and they needed him despite going against a bickering Cavs team that’s been in shambles all year. On one fast break Patrick Beverley lobbed it off the backboard for two of Harden’s game-high 28 points. Rockets fans are glad he played.

TOPICS#James Harden#Cleveland Cavaliers#GIFs
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS Houston Rockets JAMES HARDEN Patrick Beverley

