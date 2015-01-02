Video: Pau Gasol Denies Mozgov While Swatting A Career-High Nine Blocks

#Chicago Bulls #GIFs
01.02.15 4 years ago

The Bulls’ big man wasn’t shooting very well to start last night’s Denver-Chicago game. But for every bunny Pau Gasol was missing on the offensive end — he was 3-for-9 in the first quarter — he made up for it with a dominating performance protecting the rim, with a career-high nine blocks on the night, including a rejection of Timofey Mozgov where the ball plunked the much-maligned Nuggets center on the dome.

Mozgov thought he could flush it on the Spaniard, but Pau was having none of that.

We’re guessing Pau’s bro Marc Gasol — the 2013 Defensive Player of the Year — was excited his brother was playing such impressive defense at 34 years old.

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chicago Bulls#GIFs
TAGSCHICAGO BULLSDENVER NUGGETSDimeMaggifsPAU GASOLTIMOFEY MOZGOV

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 23 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP