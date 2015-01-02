Video: Pau Gasol Denies Mozgov While Swatting A Career-High Nine Blocks

The Bulls’ big man wasn’t shooting very well to start last night’s Denver-Chicago game. But for every bunny Pau Gasol was missing on the offensive end — he was 3-for-9 in the first quarter — he made up for it with a dominating performance protecting the rim, with a career-high nine blocks on the night, including a rejection of Timofey Mozgov where the ball plunked the much-maligned Nuggets center on the dome.

Mozgov thought he could flush it on the Spaniard, but Pau was having none of that.

We’re guessing Pau’s bro Marc Gasol — the 2013 Defensive Player of the Year — was excited his brother was playing such impressive defense at 34 years old.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.