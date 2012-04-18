Video: Paul George’s 360 Windmill Dunk That Didn’t Count

Before you start to say “He should’ve done this dunk in the dun…” remember that he actually did do this 360 windmill in the dunk contest. The problem was he shut all the lights out and no one could see. Paul George‘s rendition of VC‘s epic contest dunk will never get its due. Last night, he had to pull it off after the first half buzzer sounded, so it’s not getting any love again.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.