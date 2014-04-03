Video: Paul George’s Deep Bomb & Lance Stephenson’s Between-The-Legs Dime

Leave it to the Lottery-bound Pistons to get the Pacers back on track. Despite rampant finger-pointing, arguing teammates and a stretch that’s seen them lose six of their last nine games, the Pacers got back on track Wednesday night against the visiting Pistons with a 101-94 win. The game featured a gaff three-pointer by Paul George that still fell and a fancy dish by Lance Stephenson. It’s gonna be all right Indiana fans, we promise.

With under two minutes to play in the fourth quarter, Roy Hibbert missed a shot in the lane and the shot clock failed to reset right away, despite his attempt clearly hitting the rim. Hibbert got his own rebound and passed it out to George â€” who was least 35 feet from the rim. Thinking the shot clock was about to expire, George lofted the bomb â€” even while the clock reset as he lined up the three from way out in Fort Wayne. George didn’t sweat it, though, and the shot â€” which was listed at 35 feet, but looked a lot longer â€” ripped the nylon to put the Pacers up by four.

Before George’s inadvertent heroics in the fourth, Lance Stephenson, in all his bruising bluster, mirrored the flamboyance of his Brooklyn brethren with a between-the-legs scoop dime to Ian Mahinmi when the score was knotted in the second quarter.

Breathe easy for now Indy fans. Hopefully these highlights are a sign of the tide turning for your embattled Pacers as we come up on the final two weeks of the season.

