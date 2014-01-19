Video: Paul George’s Epic 360 Windmill Flush From Heaven

Pacers wingman Paul George was unstoppable tonight when the Clippers came to Bankers Life Fieldhouse. He shot greater than 70 percent from the field on his way to 36 points in less than 36 minutes as the Pacers won their fourth straight. Lance Stephenson played an all-around gem, pouring in 22 of his own points to go with 12 rebounds and seven assists, a line mentor Larry Bird can appreciate. Enough preamble though. George scrambled our brains with a breakaway bang that was more spectacular than the last half-decade of dunk contest detritus.
Paul’s aerial display came with the Pacers leading by 20 and only half of the fourth quarter to play. He intercepted a pass, but slowed down on the ensuing breakaway to twist 360 degrees in the air before windmilling into the slam.
Simply breathtaking to see a dunk like that during a game!
What do you think?
the 2 announcers probably jizzed all over the floor at the game. as did i at home while watching
Too funny, but glad that wasn’t caught on film.
That was an opening round Vince Carter level dunk.
Except VC was about a foot higher in the air.Paul is all ready on his descent when finishing the dunk.Still, in game dunk so NICE.
Jordan, Clyde,Kobe,Vince , Tmac,Penny,Stevie,Kemp, George,Derozan,Durant,Drose.All those players had and have better in game dunking than LeBron .
God dude is good but so basic with no excitement when dunking. Same ol dunks for 10yrs. Never watch such a boring talented player in my whole life.