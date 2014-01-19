Video: Paul George’s Epic 360 Windmill Flush From Heaven

Pacers wingman Paul George was unstoppable tonight when the Clippers came to Bankers Life Fieldhouse. He shot greater than 70 percent from the field on his way to 36 points in less than 36 minutes as the Pacers won their fourth straight. Lance Stephenson played an all-around gem, pouring in 22 of his own points to go with 12 rebounds and seven assists, a line mentor Larry Bird can appreciate. Enough preamble though. George scrambled our brains with a breakaway bang that was more spectacular than the last half-decade of dunk contest detritus.

Paul’s aerial display came with the Pacers leading by 20 and only half of the fourth quarter to play. He intercepted a pass, but slowed down on the ensuing breakaway to twist 360 degrees in the air before windmilling into the slam.

Simply breathtaking to see a dunk like that during a game!

What do you think?

