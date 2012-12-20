Video: Paul Pierce Puts 40 on the Cleveland Cavaliers

Given the opportunity, most NBA-level perimeter players will drill wide open jumpers. But give a cold-blooded scoring machine like Paul Pierce a boatload of open looks? He will decimate you.

Watch The Truth play H-O-R-S-E on the Cavs last night, giving them a barrage of Sunday-Morning-Pickup-Run-at-the-Y jumpers on his way to a 40-spot:

