Video: Paul Pierce Puts 40 on the Cleveland Cavaliers

Given the opportunity, most NBA-level perimeter players will drill wide open jumpers. But give a cold-blooded scoring machine like Paul Pierce a boatload of open looks? He will decimate you.

Watch The Truth play H-O-R-S-E on the Cavs last night, giving them a barrage of Sunday-Morning-Pickup-Run-at-the-Y jumpers on his way to a 40-spot:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook