Video: Paul Pierce Hits A Dagger Game 5 Three In LeBron’s Face

#Paul Pierce #Video #LeBron James #Boston Celtics
06.06.12 6 years ago

Paul Pierce was just 5-for-18 when he hit the biggest shot of the night in Tuesday’s Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Pierce’s sixth bucket of the night offset the rest of his up-and-down performance by putting the Celtics up four with less than a minute remaining.

Pierce hit it in front of the face of LeBron James, a fitting finish. In Game 4, both fouled out in overtime and had to watch most of the extra frame from the bench. This time, The Truth was the big blow for Boston. The Celtics, left for dead after an 0-2 hole, could become the 15th team to bust back from that deficit to win a series if they can win Thursday night in Boston.

What do you think?

Follow Andrew on Twitter at @AndrewGreif.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Paul Pierce#Video#LeBron James#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSDimeMagLeBron JamesPAUL PIERCEvideo

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 13 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP