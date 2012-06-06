Video: Paul Pierce Hits A Dagger Game 5 Three In LeBron’s Face

Paul Pierce was just 5-for-18 when he hit the biggest shot of the night in Tuesday’s Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Pierce’s sixth bucket of the night offset the rest of his up-and-down performance by putting the Celtics up four with less than a minute remaining.

Pierce hit it in front of the face of LeBron James, a fitting finish. In Game 4, both fouled out in overtime and had to watch most of the extra frame from the bench. This time, The Truth was the big blow for Boston. The Celtics, left for dead after an 0-2 hole, could become the 15th team to bust back from that deficit to win a series if they can win Thursday night in Boston.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Andrew on Twitter at @AndrewGreif.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.