Video: Philly’s Jerami Grant Denies An Ambitious Tim Hardaway At The Rim

#Philadelphia 76ers #New York Knicks
01.21.15 4 years ago

The most impressive thing about this denial by Jerami Grant? He’s clearly the Philadelphia 76ers’ third-best rookie shot-blocker. Watch the second-round pick channel Nerlens Noel and K.J. McDaniels by beating Tim Hardaway to the mountain top and rejecting a dunk attempt by the New York Knicks’ wing.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Nice.

We always love when defenders risk their “manhood” (or something stupid like that) to challenge a high-flier at the rim. And of course, you get a surefire highlight that way, too. Kudos to Grant for the attempt, and even more for the execution.

In a game no one is watching, New York leads Philadelphia by 10 several minutes through the third quarter.

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers#New York Knicks
TAGSDimeMagJerami GrantNEW YORK KNICKSPHILADELPHIA 76ERSTim Hardaway Jr.

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP