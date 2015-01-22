Video: Philly’s Jerami Grant Denies An Ambitious Tim Hardaway At The Rim

The most impressive thing about this denial by Jerami Grant? He’s clearly the Philadelphia 76ers’ third-best rookie shot-blocker. Watch the second-round pick channel Nerlens Noel and K.J. McDaniels by beating Tim Hardaway to the mountain top and rejecting a dunk attempt by the New York Knicks’ wing.

Nice.

We always love when defenders risk their “manhood” (or something stupid like that) to challenge a high-flier at the rim. And of course, you get a surefire highlight that way, too. Kudos to Grant for the attempt, and even more for the execution.

In a game no one is watching, New York leads Philadelphia by 10 several minutes through the third quarter.

