Video: Point 3 Alpha Series – Keep Focus on Your Handle and the Rim

It’s late October, which means ballplayers on all levels are gearing up for the season. In this space we will be bringing you basketball training videos from our friends at Point 3 Basketball on a regular basis. Each installment of the series will introduce a new traning technique produced by their endorsed Alpha Trainers, designed to help you prepare for and excel during the season.

Today’s drill combo helps you stay laser-focused on getting to the rim:

Trainer: Joshua Burr

Atlanta, GA

Drill: Two Ball Series

Description: The TSF Two Ball Series includes three levels of difficulty. This video clip is a breakdown of their intermediate level drill package. The technique requires the athlete to focus on multiple variables (passing, crossing over, grabbing/catching a tennis ball) while maintaining their handle and finishing at the rim. The variables in our drills act as the obstacles athletes must react to and overcome during game time situations.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

PREVIOUS DRILLS

– Sharpen Your Court Vision

– Sharpen Your Offensive and Defensive Mechanics

– Work Ball Screens to Get Buckets

– Improve Ballhandling, Reaction Time, Passing

– Dynamic Strength and Conditioning Warmup

– Stay Low to Finish Strong

– Become a Better, Stronger Ballhandler

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook