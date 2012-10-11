Video: Point 3 Alpha Series – Stay Low to Finish Strong

It’s early October, which means ballplayers on all levels are gearing up for the season. In this space we will be bringing you basketball training videos from our friends at Point 3 Basketball on a regular basis. Each installment of the series will introduce a new traning technique produced by their endorsed Alpha Trainers, designed to help you prepare for and excel during the season.

Today’s drill helps you attack the lane and finish strong at the rim.

Trainer: Brandon Paquin

Louisville, KY

The Limit Nation Basketball

Drill: Tennis Ball Grab and Finish

This drill helps you practice staying low. Incorporate the tennis ball (or touch a cone) as you pass your defender and make a move to the basket. Once you’re at the basket, finish strong.

