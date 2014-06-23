Video: Rafal “Lipek” Lipinski Owns Quai 54 Dunk Contest

#GIFs
06.23.14 4 years ago

All the dunk heavweights were in attendence at the 2014 Quai 54 Dunk Contest presented by Foot Locker and House of Hoops: Chris Staples, Porter Mayberry, Justin Darlington, Guy Dupuy and polish sensation Rafal “Lipek” Lipinski, who hammered home a few monster slams that had judges, Scottie Pippen and Carmelo Anthony standing up with excitement.

We don’t even think this is Lipek’s best dunk of the day, but ‘Melo tried to add a zero to make his score a “100” instead of a “10.”

(video via Hoopsfix)

What do you think?

