Video Proof: Dr. J Can Still Dunk At Age 63

Forget that he is 6-7. Forget that his hands are big enough to cuff a basketball like it is a tennis ball. It’s still insane that Julius Erving can dunk at the age of 63. Here is some video proof.
//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js
via Bleacher Report
On a scale of 1-10, how impressive is this?
Nah, he missed it ;)
Suit him up and let him play for the Sixers again lol.
On a budget or something? who couldn’t spare an extra 0.1 seconds of film so we could see the ball go through the net?