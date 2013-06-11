Video Proof: Dr. J Can Still Dunk At Age 63

06.11.13 5 years ago 3 Comments

Forget that he is 6-7. Forget that his hands are big enough to cuff a basketball like it is a tennis ball. It’s still insane that Julius Erving can dunk at the age of 63. Here is some video proof.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

via Bleacher Report

On a scale of 1-10, how impressive is this?

