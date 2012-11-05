Video: Rajon Rondo Makes An Absurd One-Handed Shot At The Shot Clock Buzzer

When you’ve watched as much basketball as I have, it’s hard to get overly excited anymore. The last time I really remember jumping up out of my seat because of a play was when Tracy McGrady turned Mehmet Okur into dessert during Game 1 of a 2003 Eastern Conference First Round series. But this weekend when Rajon Rondo did THIS, I dropped my dinner silverware and yelled “Woah!” Had to. This is something you almost never see.
Have you ever made a shot like this?
