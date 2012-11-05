Video: Rajon Rondo Makes An Absurd One-Handed Shot At The Shot Clock Buzzer

#Video #Boston Celtics
11.05.12 6 years ago

When you’ve watched as much basketball as I have, it’s hard to get overly excited anymore. The last time I really remember jumping up out of my seat because of a play was when Tracy McGrady turned Mehmet Okur into dessert during Game 1 of a 2003 Eastern Conference First Round series. But this weekend when Rajon Rondo did THIS, I dropped my dinner silverware and yelled “Woah!” Had to. This is something you almost never see.

Have you ever made a shot like this?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSDimeMagRAJON RONDOvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP