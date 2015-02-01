Video: Rajon Rondo Takes Knee To Face From Richard Jefferson

Well, this isn’t exactly what will get the Dallas Mavericks back on track. Less than two minutes into his team’s game against the Orlando Magic, watch Rajon Rondo take an accidental knee to the face from teammate Richard Jefferson that forced him to the locker room for the night.

https://platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Per @MavsPR, Rajon Rondo is out for the night with a head injury. Will not return for the @dallasmavs. #DALatORL via EKS — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) February 1, 2015

Yikes.

Rondo was on the floor for several minutes while being attended to by team medical personnel. He eventually rose and walked off on his own accord while holding a towel to his bloody nose. Assuming a concussion would be the worst of his potential diagnoses, Rondo dodged a bullet here – that’s a scary, scary collision.

Dallas has lost three straight games and is now just 12-9 since trading for the former All-Star in late December. Already playing without Chandler Parsons due to illness, the team will face an even steeper climb versus the Magic with Rondo sidelined, too. On the bright side, the absence of two starters will give Rick Carlisle a chance to stretch his bench players’ presumed capacities. A lack of quality depth is what has hurt the Mavs as much as anything else of late.

We’ll let you know if Rondo suffered a serious injury here. For now, though, it seems he was lucky to avoid one.

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.